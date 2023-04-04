Patriots Rumors: New Details On Mac Jones, Bill Belichick Tension

Back in January, NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms reported Mac Jones drew Bill Belichick’s ire during the 2022 season by going behind the coach’s back to seek advice about the Patriots’ dysfunctional offense.

We now know from whom the quarterback was soliciting that counsel.

Simms said on Monday’s episode of “PFT Live” that Jones called coaches at Alabama, his alma mater, to ask for solutions as New England’s offense sputtered under the direction of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

“Of course Mac Jones must have been frustrated, and that’s what I heard,” Simms said. “I think I said that early in the season, that he had called Alabama and certain coaches saying, ‘Hey, can you give some ideas to our coaches.’ Well, I mean, come on. All of us who pay attention to football, how do you think that’s going to go over with New England people if they heard that was happening, right? ?

“I’m sure he was frustrated, but I don’t know that calling Alabama, where the head coach is an ex-assistant of your head coach — it’s going to get back. That’s where he went wrong.”

Alabama’s head coach, of course, is Nick Saban, whose friendship with Belichick dates back decades. It’s not surprising, then, that the Patriots evidently caught wind of Jones’ back-channel dealings, and that Belichick wouldn’t be pleased about a player going outside the organization to question his plan.

Those who closely followed Belichick’s public comments noticed a jarring shift in his tone toward Jones during the season. Last summer, the coach was raving about the QB’s “tremendous strides” and “dramatic” Year 2 improvements, saying the Patriots would do all they can to support him. By October, as Jones returned from a Week 3 high ankle sprain, Belichick was refusing to commit to him as New Englands’s locked-in starter — a message he maintained when speaking with reporters last week.