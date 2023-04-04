Patriots Rumors: Four Teams Viewed As Trade Suitors For Mac Jones

The well-documented tensions between Bill Belichick and Mac Jones reportedly prompted the New England Patriots head coach to shop the quarterback this offseason.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported the development Tuesday morning. And while Florio stated the obvious about Belichick not yet pulling the trigger, he noted that doesn’t mean it won’t happen.

Florio floated four teams as “potential destinations” for Jones, though expressed a full list isn’t known. He included the Las Vegas Raiders, Houston Texans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Commanders as potential suitors and specifically called the Raiders a team to “keep watching.”

“Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract lands in the low-end of middle class for starters, and Jones has two years left under a slotted rookie deal, before his fifth-year option would apply,” Florio wrote.

A Patriots-Raiders trade would reconnect Jones with former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, as well. Las Vegas has been viewed as a potential landing spot for Jones throughout the offseason. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer acknowledged in mid-February how he believed New England would be interested in talking shop with Las Vegas.

Fellow NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doubled down Monday on “PFT Live” about the tensions between Belichick and Jones. Simms shared how Jones called Alabama Crimson Tide coaches to ask for solutions to New England’s offense, which was led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.