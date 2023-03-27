Bill Belichick Won’t Commit To Mac Jones As Patriots’ Starting QB

For much of last season, Bill Belichick refused to publicly commit to Mac Jones as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback.

That didn’t change Monday.

During his first offseason conference at the NFL annual meeting, Belichick was asked whether Jones and second-year backup Bailey Zappe will be “competing for the starting job” in the coming months.

“Everybody will get a chance to play, and we’ll play the best players,” the Patriots head coach told reporters in Phoenix.

Belichick said that mindset applies not just behind center, but at “every position.”

“Everybody will get a chance to play,” he said. “Everybody that’s on our roster, if they earn the opportunity to play based on what they do in practice and all that, then they’ll get an opportunity to play. Certainly, veteran players that have been on the team before, if they’re still on the team, they’ll all get an opportunity to play.”

Jones is viewed as the favorite to start as he enters his third pro season and should benefit from the arrival of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The 2021 first-round draft pick clashed with play-caller Matt Patricia and QBs coach Joe Judge last season as his play regressed and the offense around him sputtered.