Pavel Zacha Receives NESN’s 7th Player Award

BOSTON — NESN announced Tuesday that Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has been named the winner of NESN’s 7th Player Award, presented by Devlin Energy. Zacha was selected by fan vote online at NESN.com. NESN’s 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans and went above and beyond the call of duty during the season. The award was presented to Zacha by NESN’s play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards and NESN CEO & President Sean McGrail prior to the Bruins home game at TD Garden against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, April 11.

Zacha, 26, has played in 80 games this season, setting new career highs with 21 goals and 36 assists for 57 points. The 6-foot-4, 199-pound winger is currently second on the team in even-strength points (48), tied for third on the team in overall scoring (57 points), fourth on the team in goals (21), and seventh on the team in plus-minus (plus-28).

The Brno, Czech Republic native is in his first season with the Bruins after being acquired by trade in 2022. Throughout his eight seasons in the NHL with Boston and New Jersey, Zacha has totaled 90 goals and 146 assists for 236 points in 466 games.

In addition to the 7th Player Award Trophy, Zacha will receive $5,000 to donate to a charity of his choice. Zacha has chosen to donate to The Greater Boston Food Bank, the largest hunger-relief organization in New England, whose mission is to end hunger across Eastern Massachusetts by providing our neighbors in need the healthy food and resources they need to thrive.

Past recipients of NESN’s 7th Player Award currently on the 2022-23 Bruins team include, Jeremy Swayman (2022), Charlie Coyle (2020), Charlie McAvoy (2018), David Pastrnak (2017, 2015) and Brad Marchand (2016, 2011).

The winner of the 7th Player Award Sweepstakes, presented by Devlin Energy, is Tom Mahoney of Bolton, Mass. Mahoney, who grew up in Acton, Mass., is a mechanical engineer who has been a Bruins fan since 1968. As the sweepstakes winner, Mahoney will receive an entire solar energy system, including installation, courtesy of Devlin Energy.