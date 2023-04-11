Patriots Rumors: These Players Met For Throwing Session Before Offseason Program

The Patriots won’t officially begin their offseason program until next week, but a handful of New England players already have begun preparations for the 2023 season.

Quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe on Tuesday met for a throwing session that included wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, recently signed tight end Mike Gesicki and others, according to a report from veteran NFL reporter Mike Giardi.

Mac Jones continues to put in the work this offseason. He and Bailey Zappe have been throwing to receivers and today worked with Mike Gesicki and Tyquan Thornton, among others. #Patriots — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 11, 2023

Jones and Zappe both have been frequent visitors to Gillette Stadium as the team prepares to reconvene for spring workouts, according to multiple outlets. Head coach Bill Belichick foreshadowed a competition between the two QBs when speaking with reporters last month, saying the Patriots will “play the best players” when asked whether Jones will start this season.

Gesicki is entering his first season with New England after spending the last five with Miami. The Patriots hope he can provide better production than his predecessor, Jonnu Smith, whom the team traded in a salary dump, while complementing incumbent Hunter Henry. Gesicki is not a skilled blocker but has mismatch potential in the passing game and a prior relationship with offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, who recruited him to Penn State a decade ago.

Thornton will be looking to break out after an active but quiet rookie season. The 2022 second-round draft pick ranked second among Patriots wideouts in snaps played over the final 12 games but finished with just 22 catches on 45 targets for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Thornton and Zappe also trained together earlier this offseason, throwing on the Patriots’ practice field back in February.

The Patriots are set to begin Phase 1 of their offseason program next Monday, April 17, with the first full OTA practice scheduled for May 22.