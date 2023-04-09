Red Sox Notes: Pitching Bounces Back In Series Vs. Tigers

Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale set the tone in the series opener and right-hander Kutter Crawford concluded the three-game set in a similar fashion Sunday with his own much-improved outing as Boston swept the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Crawford allowed one run on five hits in five innings of work before Boston’s bullpen shut out the Tigers over the next four innings in the 4-1 verdict.

“He was good, gave us what we needed,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters of Crawford, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Five innings then we went to the bullpen and every one of them they did an outstanding job. It was a good-fought series, the starters did what we asked them to do, the bullpen did an amazing job and now we just got to go to Tampa and play good baseball.”

Crawford was responsible for Boston’s third respectable start against the Tigers after both Sale (three runs on five hits in five innings) and Tanner Houck (two runs on three hits in five innings). It served as a bounce-back outing both for himself personally — he allowed seven runs on eight hits in four innings last week against the Pittsburgh Pirates — and for the group.

Cora acknowledged one “key” difference in his performance.

“Elevated fastballs, he got a few swings and misses up there,” Cora said. “I think that was the key. Obviously we didn’t make one play up the middle and then the strikeout, you know, and then they score in that inning. But after that, he settled down, make pitches and gave us a chance.”