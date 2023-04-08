Red Sox Wrap: Boston Bats Make Shaky Tigers Pitchers Pay In Thumping

The Boston Red Sox earned an early series victory Saturday afternoon, grabbing a 14-5 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.

Boston improved to 4-4 on the campaign, while Detroit fell to 2-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox lineup put together a pretty normal box score Saturday, scoring 14 runs on a grand total of 12 hits. It wasn’t always so normal, however.

In fact, Saturday marked just the second time in Major League Baseball history that a team reached the eight-run mark on just three hits, doing so by the middle of the third inning. As you can imagine, the Red Sox got some help from Tigers pitching in the win, so much help that they might have to fill out some thank you cards before they leave Detroit.

The Tigers walked in the first two runs of the game, before Rafael Devers made them pay with a grand slam in the second inning. The end total would wind up being six walks through four innings, which is the most taken by Boston in a four-inning stretch since the 2019 season.

The early lead never quite dwindled as the Red Sox added on late, putting manager Alex Cora’s dreams of making consistent contact on full display. It got so ugly that we saw our first position player pitching appearance of the season, with Detroit utility fielder Zach McKinstry taking the mound.