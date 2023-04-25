Red Sox Top Prospect Blasts First Home Run Of 2023 Season

Miguel Bleis’ stock grew during Boston Red Sox spring training, and it likely will increase after Tuesday.

Sox Prospects ranks the 19-year-old outfielder third in their rankings, and he has earned career potential similar to Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr., and he has earned comparisons to Rafael Devers. Bleis flashed his electric talent in spring training and earned a favorable prospect report during his time at Fort Meyers, Fla.

Bleis continued to impress Tuesday with an eighth-inning home run with Single-A Salem.

Miguel Bleis crushes his first professional home run to deep left field making it a 4-0 ball game!#StartsInSalem #BostonsTomorrow pic.twitter.com/zkCndbPOiI — The Salem Red Sox (@salemredsox) April 25, 2023

The five-tool prospect has limited experience in the Red Sox organization since signing as an international free agent in January 2021, but he has gotten off to a solid start in 15 games with Salem. He’s slashing .324/.324/.385 with eight RBIs and four walks in his debut campaign in Single-A.

His progression in the minors only will increase the hype on Bleis, and if Red Sox fans don’t already have him on their radar, they should after Tuesday.