Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Records Strong Outing In Double-A

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock took the mound Thursday night, making his second rehab assignment of 2023.
And this go-around, Whitlock showed improvement.
The 26-year-old went up against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, lasting six innings while allowing just one earned run off one hit — a home run — and one walk while striking out eight hitters, seven coming through Whitlock’s first five innings pitched. He also threw 56-of-81 (69%) for strikes, losing a no-hit bid in the sixth inning.
It was Whitlock’s first appearance since opening up the year with the Worcester Red Sox on March 31.
Whitlock is recovering from knee surgery during the offseason, and could make a return to the Red Sox rotation in time for Boston’s four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting next Monday, which skipper Alex Cora revealed Wednesday.
Last season, Whitlock pitched to a 3.45 ERA, making 31 appearances, including nine starts.
As a starter, Whitlock went 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA, striking out 38 hitters while allowing 18 earned runs through 39 innings.
Upon his return, Whitlock will be handed a great deal of instant responsibility, looking to help stabilize a struggling Red Sox pitching staff. Boston’s arms have allowed a Major League Baseball-leading 13 home runs with a combined ERA of 6.00 through six games played.