Red Sox’s Garrett Whitlock Records Strong Outing In Double-A

Boston Red Sox right-handed pitcher Garrett Whitlock took the mound Thursday night, making his second rehab assignment of 2023.

And this go-around, Whitlock showed improvement.

The 26-year-old went up against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, lasting six innings while allowing just one earned run off one hit — a home run — and one walk while striking out eight hitters, seven coming through Whitlock’s first five innings pitched. He also threw 56-of-81 (69%) for strikes, losing a no-hit bid in the sixth inning.

It was Whitlock’s first appearance since opening up the year with the Worcester Red Sox on March 31.

Garrett Whitlock with 7 strikeouts through 5 innings. pic.twitter.com/ZIQqOQ0sTd — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) April 6, 2023

Whitlock is recovering from knee surgery during the offseason, and could make a return to the Red Sox rotation in time for Boston’s four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays starting next Monday, which skipper Alex Cora revealed Wednesday.

Last season, Whitlock pitched to a 3.45 ERA, making 31 appearances, including nine starts.