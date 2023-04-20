Sam Kennedy Sees Red Sox Having Alex Cora ‘Trademark’ This Season

While the record of the Boston Red Sox isn’t ideal at 9-10, they have shown throughout the early portions of this season that they are never out of a ball game.

Even in Wednesday night’s 10-4 loss to the Twins at Fenway Park, the Red Sox made Minnesota uneasy to the very end, loading the bases with no outs in the bottom of the ninth. And that came after Tuesday’s extra-inning win when the Red Sox erased a two-run deficit in the tenth inning and walked things off in bizarre fashion thanks to Alex Verdugo.

Boston has three wins when trailing after seven innings this season, displaying a knack for resiliency Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy believes the team gets from its manager.

“This team has fight. This team does not give up and that is a trademark of an Alex Cora-led clubhouse,” Kennedy told NESN’s Tom Caron prior to the loss to the Twins, as seen on the network’s pregame coverage. “They believe in each other. They don’t give up. They fight right until the very end. … It’s a special group. It’s a fun group. They believe in themselves and we’re just getting started.”

The Red Sox didn’t enter the season with high expectations, much like the 2013 World Series team that was around Fenway this past weekend in celebration of the 10th anniversary of their title run. And Kennedy believes this incarnation of the Red Sox has some similar traits as they look to prove doubters wrong.

“I don’t think it hurts that you have a group of guys that came back in 2013 and accomplish something that nobody said they could,” Kennedy said. “We had a difficult offseason with a lot of negativity, a lot of talk about this and that. This is a group of guys who are blocking that out and they’re doing their thing.”