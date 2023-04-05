Shannon Sharpe Warns Jill Biden After LSU-Iowa White House Visit Proposal

Shannon Sharpe believes Jill Biden should strongly reconsider her idea for the impending women’s college basketball visit to the White House.

One day after LSU won the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the First Lady floated the possibility of hosting both the Tigers and the Iowa Hawkeyes at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C. The proposal was met with widespread disapproval on social media, including mockery from LSU star Angel Reese.

Shannon Sharpe joined the party Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed.”

“This is not a participation award!” Sharpe said, as transcribed by Awful Announcing. “And that’s what has watered down sports in America. Little Johnny and little Suzy get an award just because they were on a team although they didn’t win anything. All the teams, if you were in the league, you get a trophy. No! Winners get a trophy! That’s what life is about, you gotta win.”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame tight end also believes if Mrs. Biden goes through with the plan, the ramifications could be much greater than online ridicule from sports fans.

“Did you forget who helped put your husband in the White House?” Sharpe said. “You’re gonna find out a very hard lesson in ’24. You’ll be like a Kentucky or Duke freshman; you’ll be one and done.”

It doesn’t sound like Iowa would make the trip to the nation’s capital if it was formally invited to join LSU. Caitlin Clark, the face of the program, publicly expressed her opinion that the Tigers should enjoy the experience on their own.