LSU’s Angel Reese Laughs At Jill Biden’s White House Visit Proposal

When Angel Reese and the LSU Tigers visit the White House to celebrate their national championship, they might not be the only women’s college basketball team in the nation’s capital.

First Lady Jill Biden, who was in attendance for Sunday’s national title game between Iowa and LSU in Dallas, floated a potential change to the standard White House visit plan Monday while speaking at Colorado State Capitol in Denver. For decades, the champion of major sports leagues earned the opportunity to take a trip to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., but Mrs. Biden is considering hosting the runner-up in women’s college hoops this year, too.

“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do,” Biden said, per ESPN. “So, we hope LSU will come. But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should come too, because they played such a good game.”

This idea didn’t sit well with Reese, who voiced her disapproval on Twitter.

“A JOKE,” Reese tweeted Monday, coupled with three crying-laughing emojis.

If Mrs. Biden does go through with the plan and welcomes both the Tigers and the Hawkeyes to the White House, one can only imagine the awkward tension between Reese and Caitlin Clark whenever the two college stars cross paths.