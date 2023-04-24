Watch Red Sox’s Triston Casas, Rafael Devers Go Yard Early Vs. Orioles

Triston Casas and Rafael Devers put the Boston Red Sox on the board early against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night.

Opening up a three-game series in Baltimore, the Red Sox were saved by some timely round-trippers during their series finale with the Milwaukee Brewers a night ago. And this go-around, Casas wanted to ensure that Boston would remain in the win column as they continue to play catch-up in the American League East.

In the second inning, Casas blasted a solo home run 426 feet to right field off Orioles starting pitcher Dean Kremer to quickly strike first and put Boston ahead, 1-0.

Watch Casas launch his third home run of the season here:

Casas last went deep for the Red Sox back on April 9 against the Detroit Tigers.

Then in the third inning, Devers followed Casas’ lead with a home run of his own and now leads the AL with nine on the season.