How Rockets Inadvertently Did Celtics Favor By Hiring Ime Udoka

All eyes are on the NBA playoffs for the Boston Celtics, and who can blame them.

They’re in the driver?s seat, leading their first-round series with the Atlanta Hawks, 3-1. The Eastern Conference semifinals are well within reach for the C’s, but as they prepare for a potential series-clincher in Game 5, they had one potential out-of-the-blue concern erased by the Houston Rockets.

On Monday, Houston hired former Ime Udoka as the Rockets next head coach, officially taking the 45-year-old off the market for good. As opposed to taking the helm for a potential Eastern Conference rival of the Celtics, which certainly would’ve made for an eventful return to Boston, Udoka will join a Rockets team that finished 14th in the West and hasn’t reached the playoffs in the last three seasons.

With that being said, the Dejountee Murray suspension wasn’t the only good news for the Celtics.

It’s clear that Udoka is capable of getting a locker room on board. That rang true in Boston when he guided the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance before his season-long suspension from the team. And it remained the case when following his departure, various Celtics members vocalized their support for Udoka amid his search for a new job.

Early on when the Brooklyn Nets were still a respectable threat in the East, and Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had them in contention for a top-seeded position, Udoka was a legitimate head coaching candidate. After Steve Nash’s time in Brooklyn ran its course, Udoka was favored as the next man up considering his previous ties to the team and several players.

But take Brooklyn out. They undeservingly had a deceiving playoff spot, which only proved the Nets to be a team that never belonged, to begin with. Udoka still could’ve made his way to the East with a shot of creating a threat for the Celtics for years to come.