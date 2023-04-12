Bruins Notes: Boston Will Remember Record-Breaking Season For Years To Come

BOSTON — Brad Marchand can already picture it when he and his Boston Bruins teammates years from now reminisce about the 2022-23 season.

They will certainly look back fondly on all the accomplishments they achieved, including the record the Bruins set Tuesday night at TD Garden when they defeated the Washington Capitals, 5-2. With the win, the Bruins, who improved to a pristine 64-12-5, surpassed the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens’ all-time single-season record for points in a season with 133.

“We’re very proud of this group and what we’ve been able to accomplish to be the top points and most wins ever is an incredible accomplishment,” Marchand said. “With the history of this league and how many good teams there’s been, it’s special. It’s something I think down the road we’ll be more proud of. … The more you talk to guys who are retired now and look back on their careers and are real proud of certain things, I think it’s something we’ll look at down the road when we’re daydreaming about what we got to do and what we’ve accomplished.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery at first tried to downplay the Bruins owning yet another NHL record. But for the Montreal native, who used to go to Canadiens games in the mid 1970s and watch them thrash the opposition, there was some special meaning behind the feat.

“I think of all the Hall of Famers on those teams and then Scotty Bowman behind the bench and going to the old Montreal Forum. Think about how great those teams were and how we’ve surpassed that total,” Montgomery said. “It’s significant because those were dominant, dominant hockey teams.”

With the Bruins toppling the single-season wins and points records, the hype of trying to surpass those marks will fade. Montgomery is happy for that, but knows more hype is on the way with the playoffs on the near horizon.

“We’re looking forward to next week, but we’re going to go to Montreal and get ready for another game,” Montgomery said. “I think we’ve been able to keep moving on to what’s next, not looking too far ahead.”