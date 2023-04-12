Brad Marchand Pokes Fun At Jim Montgomery After Snapping Scoreless Streak

BOSTON — It was becoming tough remembering the last time Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand netted a goal due to his prolonged scoreless streak entering Tuesday night’s matchup with the Washington Capitals.

Mired in a frustrating stretch, Marchand got some good-natured ribbing from Bruins coach Jim Montgomery during that morning’s skate that he should retrieve the puck once he snapped his 16-game drought without a tally.

But Marchand got the last laugh, scoring a goal and dishing out two assists in Boston’s 5-2 win over the Capitals at TD Garden, which led to the star winger poking fun at his coach following win No. 64.

“He told me that in practice this morning when I scored,” Marchand said. “But I don’t know how many goals he’s got in the NHL.”

It would have been a funny sight for Marchand to collect the puck, which fourth-line center Tomas Nosek did after he notched a career milestone in the third period.

Montgomery, who scored nine goals during 122 games played in the NHL, seemed to be the only one willing to fire off a joke at Marchand’s expense. Marchand said none of his teammates cracked any jokes on the bench of him getting out of his drought due to how Marchand, jokingly, would have retaliated.

“No, they know better,” Marchand said. “They would’ve got speared or something.”