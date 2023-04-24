When Celtics Could Begin Semifinals, Pending Game 5 Vs. Hawks

The Boston Celtics have all the motivation in the world heading into Game 5.

After defeating the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 on Sunday night, the Celtics now have the upper hand as the series returns to Boston. They’ll be in front of their home crowd, both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown snagged some crucial momentum in the deciding minutes of Game 4, plus the added sweetener, the looming potential suspension of Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

If the Celtics can take care of business and defend their home as they did in the first half of Game 1, it’ll be all she wrote for the Hawks. And pending all goes well for the Celtics in Game 5, they’ll begin their semifinal round on Saturday night, as revealed by Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston.

But if the Hawks push the series to a Game 6, which Boston hypothetically wins, then the semifinals will begin on May 1 at TD Garden.

The Philadelphia 76ers already did their job and swept the Brooklyn Nets. They’re currently awaiting the winner of Boston and Atlanta, however, to begin the semifinals, it’s possible that the 76ers will do so without injured star Joel Embiid (sprained ankle). But that only gives the Celtics more reason to close the door on the Hawks.

“I just don’t know,” Doc Rivers said of Embiid’s status for Game 1 of the semifinals, according to Tim Bontemps of ESPN. “… Probably 50 percent (of a chance), at best.”

The last time Embiid faced the Celtics, he dropped a 52-point, 13-rebound double-double that likely cemented his league MVP campaign overnight. The six-time All-Star also averaged 36.8 points and 11.8 rebounds on 61.2% shooting from the field in four games against Boston in the regular season. Therefore, the importance of a possible head start without the worry of trying to limit Embiid’s dominance, requires no explanation.