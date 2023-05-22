Celtics Notes: Boston Admits To Losing Defensive Identity In East Finals

Following a demoralizing Game 3 defeat in the Eastern Conference finals against the Heat on Sunday night, the Celtics could wander the streets of Miami hanging up fliers on telephone poles.

That’s because the Celtics are in search of their missing defensive identity.

It was the backbone to Boston’s run to an NBA Finals a year ago, but with the Celtics hoping to make a return trip, their defense has been nowhere to be found on the conference finals stage against the Heat.

“I think some of that defensive identity has been lost, and we have to get that back,” Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “Part of that is on me to get that back.”

Mazzulla added: “(Saw it) just these last couple games. I think the execution. We’re not connected. Usually at our best, we’re connected, we’re together, we’re physical on the defensive end and we don’t have that right now.”

Al Horford could only agree with his coach, especially after what transpired in Game 3. The Celtics provided no resistance to the Heat, who torched Boston’s defense seemingly every trip down the floor. Miami finished shooting 56.8% from the floor and knocked down an eye-popping 19-of-35 (54.3%) 3-pointers in the 128-102 victory at Kaseya Center.

“As far as the defense goes, for whatever reason, we have lost it,” Horford told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage. “We’re not doing as good of a job as we can.”