Joe Mazzulla Confesses To Celtics Locker Room Disconnect In East Finals

The Boston Celtics played like a broken team in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday night against the Miami Heat.

They were disjointed in all areas on the court and the results backed that up with the Heat steamrolling the Celtics en route to a 128-102 victory at Kaseya Center to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

It’s clear that even though they are so close to another NBA Finals appearance, the Celtics severely lacked attention to detail against a less-talented Heat squad. Joe Mazzulla shouldered the blame for the abysmal performance, but there seemed to be more at play in the defeat than the Celtics head coach not having his charges ready.

Mazzulla confirmed that much when asked if there is a disconnect between him and Celtics players in the conference finals.

“Yes, where I have to be better to figure out what this team needs to make sure that they’re connected, they’re physical and they’re together by the time we step on the floor,” Mazzulla told reporters, as seen on NBC Sports Boston postgame coverage.

What led to the disconnect? Mazzulla is still trying to figure that out.

“Not sure,” Mazzulla responded.