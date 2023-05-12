Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum’s Steadfast Belief Sparked In-Game Turnaround

Jayson Tatum and Boston Celtics fans were in all likelihood on the same wave length as the four-time All-Star endured immense struggles in Game 6 against the Philadelphia 76ers to the point he missed 12-of-13 shots entering the fourth quarter.

“(Expletive), hit a shot,” Tatum told reporters of what was going through his mind, per league-provided video.

But then, when it looked like Tatum would be the main reason Boston’s season would come to an utterly disappointing end, he got a shot to fall. And then another. And then another after that as Tatum came alive over the final six minutes of regulation to rescue the Celtics and lift Boston to a 95-86 victory at Wells Fargo Center.

He scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter — he outscored the 76ers by himself in that frame alone — and never lost belief in himself that he could leave a positive mark on a must-win game for the Celtics.

“So many things going on in the course of a game,” Tatum said. “I’ve played a lot of games, I know it’s not all about scoring. In that moment, still be aggressive, make the right play. I just kept looking at the time. I kept telling myself, ‘I got time. I got time to make a difference.’ And I believed that throughout the whole game.”

Tatum did not connect on any of his shots in the first quarter for the third straight game and by halftime he was 0-for-10 from the floor. Things didn’t get much better in the third quarter despite Tatum making some contributions in other areas as he finished with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks. But he just tried to stick with things as his teammates simultaneously looked to lift him up.

“Being transparent, that (expletive) was frustrating,” Tatum said. “You want to win so bad. You want to play so well and shots not falling, things not necessarily going your way. And you want it so bad. But trying to stay present, trying to stay in the moment, trying to do other things. And every timeout, every huddle, my teammates telling me, ‘The next one’s going in.'”