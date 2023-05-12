Celtics Wrap: Boston Survives Game 6 Despite Jayson Tatum Rollercoaster

The Boston Celtics forced a decisive Game 7 on Thursday night, earning a 95-86 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The C’s tied up the Eastern Conference semifinals series, 3-3.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The story of this game was always going to revolve around Jayson Tatum.

There were spurts where it looked like the Celtics were going to coast to a victory. There were also points where they looked like they were going to lay down and die quietly. Neither happened, as this was a dogfight until the very end. Through all of that, the story was Tatum.

In an elimination game, the Celtics’ superstar turned in what looked to be the worst performance of his career. Just one day after being named first-team All-NBA, Tatum was on a miserable pace, netting five points on 1-of-14 shooting, nine rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks through three quarters.

Then, after working through some issues in the first half of the fourth quarter, he nailed back-to-back threes to give Boston a lead that they never relinquished. The Celtics’ star scored 16 points in the fourth quarter, connecting on three shots from beyond the arc to bury the 76ers.