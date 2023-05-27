College Basketball Rumors: Ray Allen’s Son Joining Division 1 Program

Boston Celtics legend Ray Allen called it a career after 18 seasons and two NBA Finals titles, but the son of Jesus Shuttlesworth himself will soon begin his NCAA career.

Ray Allen III is expected to join the University of Rhode Island’s Division 1 NCAA program as a walk-on, according to team broadcaster Chris DiSano. In joining Rhode Island, Allen will play under assistant coach Duane Woodward, who battled against Allen’s father during their collegiate days for Boston College and UConn respectively.

DiSano also noted that Allen and his father attended one of the team’s games back in February.

Hearing Ray Allen III is expected to join @RhodyMBB as a preferred walk on in the fall. He and Dad were at a Ryan Center game back in February. Looking fwd to seeing him in Kingston. https://t.co/ry2VgoKe4I — Chris DiSano (@CDiSano44) May 26, 2023

Preparing to embark on his collegiate career, Allen spent last season playing for Gulliver Prep in Miami.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard averaged 9.9 points on 42% shooting from the field, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists playing in 28 games during his senior season. Going unranked by major recruiting outlets, Allen didn’t garner much interest from big-name programs during his high school years, but could perhaps deliver a spark while simultaneously building his stock value, playing for a Rhode Island squad that went just 9-22 last season.