Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview
Astros @ Athletics – First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 66°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Astros
|-1.5
|-181
|O 8
|-110
|-336
|Open
|-191
|8
|-110
|-345
|Current
|Athletics
|+1.5
|+152
|U 8
|-110
|+265
|Open
|+161
|8
|-110
|+273
|Current
Projected Lineups:
Astros
Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 4-4, 2.46 ERA, 9.82 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Jose Altuve
|.294, 0 HR, 1 RBI
|2.
|3B
|Alex Bregman
|.225, 6 HR, 24 RBI
|3.
|DH
|Yordan Alvarez
|.293, 12 HR, 46 RBI
|4.
|1B
|JosÃ© Abreu
|.217, 0 HR, 17 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Kyle Tucker
|.282, 7 HR, 33 RBI
|6.
|SS
|Jeremy PeÃ±a
|.242, 6 HR, 22 RBI
|7.
|CF
|Chas McCormick
|.219, 2 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|LF
|Jake Meyers
|.256, 3 HR, 14 RBI
|9.
|C
|MartÃn Maldonado
|.209, 3 HR, 8 RBI
Athletics
|1.
|CF
|Esteury Ruiz
|.274, 1 HR, 22 RBI
|2.
|LF
|Brent Rooker
|.268, 11 HR, 32 RBI
|3.
|RF
|Seth Brown
|.217, 3 HR, 7 RBI
|4.
|1B
|JesÃºs Aguilar
|.228, 5 HR, 9 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Aledmys DÃaz
|.193, 1 HR, 7 RBI
|6.
|DH
|Carlos PÃ©rez
|.278, 3 HR, 9 RBI
|7.
|2B
|Tony Kemp
|.161, 1 HR, 11 RBI
|8.
|C
|Shea Langeliers
|.204, 7 HR, 21 RBI
|9.
|SS
|Nick Allen
|.192, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Betting Insights:
Astros
- The over hit in 1 of the Houston Astros last 5 games on the road in 2023
Athletics
- The over hit in 2 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games at home in 2023
