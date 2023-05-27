Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Astros @ Athletics – First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.

Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 66°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

Spread Total Moneyline Astros -1.5 -181 O 8 -110 -336 Open -191 8 -110 -345 Current Athletics +1.5 +152 U 8 -110 +265 Open +161 8 -110 +273 Current

Astros Projected Lineups: Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 4-4, 2.46 ERA, 9.82 K/9 1. 2B Jose Altuve .294, 0 HR, 1 RBI 2. 3B Alex Bregman .225, 6 HR, 24 RBI 3. DH Yordan Alvarez .293, 12 HR, 46 RBI 4. 1B JosÃ© Abreu .217, 0 HR, 17 RBI 5. RF Kyle Tucker .282, 7 HR, 33 RBI 6. SS Jeremy PeÃ±a .242, 6 HR, 22 RBI 7. CF Chas McCormick .219, 2 HR, 11 RBI 8. LF Jake Meyers .256, 3 HR, 14 RBI 9. C MartÃ­n Maldonado .209, 3 HR, 8 RBI Athletics 1. CF Esteury Ruiz .274, 1 HR, 22 RBI 2. LF Brent Rooker .268, 11 HR, 32 RBI 3. RF Seth Brown .217, 3 HR, 7 RBI 4. 1B JesÃºs Aguilar .228, 5 HR, 9 RBI 5. 3B Aledmys DÃ­az .193, 1 HR, 7 RBI 6. DH Carlos PÃ©rez .278, 3 HR, 9 RBI 7. 2B Tony Kemp .161, 1 HR, 11 RBI 8. C Shea Langeliers .204, 7 HR, 21 RBI 9. SS Nick Allen .192, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Betting Insights:

Astros

The over hit in 1 of the Houston Astros last 5 games on the road in 2023

Athletics

The over hit in 2 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games at home in 2023

