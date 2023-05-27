Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

by

3 hours ago

Astros @ Athletics – First Pitch: 4:07 p.m.
Expected Forecast: Scattered Clouds, 66°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Astros -1.5  -181  O 8  -110  -336  Open
-191  -110  -345  Current
 Athletics +1.5   +152  U 8  -110  +265  Open
 +161   -110  +273  Current
Projected Lineups:

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 4-4, 2.46 ERA, 9.82 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .294, 0 HR, 1 RBI
2. 3B  Alex Bregman   .225, 6 HR, 24 RBI
3. DH  Yordan Alvarez   .293, 12 HR, 46 RBI
4. 1B  JosÃ© Abreu   .217, 0 HR, 17 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .282, 7 HR, 33 RBI
6. SS  Jeremy PeÃ±a   .242, 6 HR, 22 RBI
7. CF  Chas McCormick   .219, 2 HR, 11 RBI
8. LF  Jake Meyers   .256, 3 HR, 14 RBI
9. C  MartÃ­n Maldonado   .209, 3 HR, 8 RBI

Athletics

1. CF  Esteury Ruiz   .274, 1 HR, 22 RBI
2. LF  Brent Rooker   .268, 11 HR, 32 RBI
3. RF  Seth Brown   .217, 3 HR, 7 RBI
4. 1B  JesÃºs Aguilar   .228, 5 HR, 9 RBI
5. 3B  Aledmys DÃ­az   .193, 1 HR, 7 RBI
6. DH  Carlos PÃ©rez   .278, 3 HR, 9 RBI
7. 2B  Tony Kemp   .161, 1 HR, 11 RBI
8. C  Shea Langeliers   .204, 7 HR, 21 RBI
9. SS  Nick Allen   .192, 1 HR, 2 RBI
Betting Insights:

Astros

  • The over hit in 1 of the Houston Astros last 5 games on the road in 2023

Athletics

  • The over hit in 2 of the Oakland Athletics last 5 games at home in 2023

 

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and SportsGrid’s Daily Newsletter. Whether a casual fan or a seasoned bettor, this app is your ticket to informed betting.

DOWNLOAD THE SPORTSGRID APPCLICK HERE

Thumbnail photo via Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related