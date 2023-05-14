Doc Rivers Sees Celtics Defense As Predictable Ahead Of Game 7

BOSTON — The Philadelphia 76ers had a difficult time on the offensive end solving the double-big lineup of the Boston Celtics in Game 6 with Robert Williams serving as a vital rim protector.

76ers head coach Doc Rivers doesn’t see Philadelphia having the same issue in Game 7 on Sunday at TD Garden.

In fact, Rivers believes that when Williams is on the floor, Boston’s defensive scheme is quite predictable.

“I thought we had good spacing. But I didn’t think we had great spacing,” Rivers said prior to the all-important contest. “You always have to know where he is on the floor. And more important, you have to know where our other guys are on the floor. As I told our guys, they give you the answer. They really do defensively. They tell you exactly where they’re going to be and where they’re going to. And you have to move the ball to take advantage of it.”

Philadelphia shot a series-low 36.1% from the floor in a 95-86 loss on its home floor in Game 6. The scoring output for the 76ers was their second-lowest mark on the entire season.

Williams’ ability to block shots and just deter them as well with his length and athleticism played a part in that. He played a series-high 28 minutes, recording 10 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He finished as a plus-18, which tied the best mark on either side.

“The impact (of Williams) is that we didn’t make shots,” Rivers said. “We got every shot we wanted. Didn’t make a lot of them. Still against them, even when they have Robert on or off the floor, they’re a helluva defensive team and you have to have great spacing against the Celtics.”