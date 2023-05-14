Former NBA Player Suggests Significant Punishment For Ja Morant

In wake of a recent event, one NBA alum believes Ja Morant shouldn’t see the court at all next season.

Morant over the weekend was involved in an apparent gun incident for the second time in roughly two months. The Grizzlies star on Saturday appeared to be holding a firearm in an Instagram live video Saturday, which led to Memphis suspending Morant from all team activities for an indefinite amount of time. Back in March, Morant was suspended by the NBA for eight games after he was seen with a gun at a Colorado nightclub a few hours after a Grizzlies loss to the Denver Nuggets.

It remains to be seen how the Grizzlies and the league will handle Morant’s punishment as more details and information about his latest incident are gathered. But Chandler Parsons, who played three of his nine NBA seasons in Memphis, believes the 23-year-old should be suspended for the entire 2023-24 campaign, which the former forward argued for in the comment section of a Bleacher Report Instagram post Sunday.

It’s tough to imagine NBA commissioner Adam Silver and company will keep Morant from playing at all next season. But considering this was the two-time All-Star’s second offense of the same variety in such a short time frame, one can assume the league will punish Morant more severely this time around.

