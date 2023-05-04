Grant Williams Asked These Questions After Celtics’ Game 2 Win

Malcolm Brogdon on Wednesday night offered the reminder that the Celtics’ Game 2 win was only one contest in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series with the 76ers.

Grant Williams sang a similar tune after Boston trounced Philadelphia by 34 points at TD Garden.

Make no mistake, the C’s should be proud of their performance in the second showdown against the Sixers. The reigning East champions were very efficient on offense and limited Joel Embiid and company to their second-lowest point total of the season. But now, as Williams pointed out after Wednesday’s game, the Celtics must prove their well-rounded play is sustainable.

“Now it’s a matter of, can you do the same thing in the next game?” Williams said. “Does that edge stay, or does that edge go away?”

These are legitimate questions from Williams on the heels of Round 1. Right when it looked like Boston had a complete stranglehold on Atlanta, the Celtics allowed an inferior Hawks team to extend the series. The matchup with the 76ers is far more even, but it’s tough to make the argument that the C’s aren’t the better team.

The Celtics will look to prove that Friday night in Game 3. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.