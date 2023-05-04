Celtics Notes: Boston’s ‘Angry’ Response Fueled Game 2 Win Vs. 76ers

BOSTON — The Celtics knew the challenge that lied ahead and they responded.

Going up against a 76ers team that delivered a major gut-punch by stealing a win from Boston on its home floor in Game 1, the Celtics needed to show a sense of urgency and they did. The Celtics applied a major learning lesson from Game 5 against the Atlanta Hawks in Round 1 and even in Game 1 in Philadelphia to begin their Eastern Conference semifinals series: Don’t let off the gas and close out the night.

Well, they did that, in fact pretty easily, defeating the 76ers with Joel Embiid, 121-87, to knot up the series at 1-1. Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla, who had plenty of reason to smile, didn’t but instead highlighted what he most enjoyed from Boston in Game 2.

“They were angry, frustrated,” Mazzulla said.

Mazzulla’s on whether or not he liked that, particularly: “Yes, yes.”

Before the game, Mazzulla noted that the Celtics needed to lean on their outside shooting, which propelled them during the regular season after recording just 26 attempts — a season-low — in Game 1. Yet while that was achieved with flying colors as the Celtics drained 20-of-51 attempts, Mazzulla attributed that very success to how Boston went about its defense.

“I thought we just had a defensive presence to us and that led to our offense and we did a great job of just playing great, fluid offense throughout the game,” Mazzulla explained. “… I thought our defense led to our energetic offense and I thought we did a great job of not passing up open looks and we still got good looks at the rim. So we just have to continue to find that balance of creating two-on-ones, finding the right time to shoot it and I thought the game was connected.”