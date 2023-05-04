NHL Stanley Cup Final Matchup Odds Power Rankings: Golden Knights, Hurricanes Rise by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The Stanley Cup Final could see several excellent matchups, with the Vegas Golden Knights vs. Carolina Hurricanes holding the best odds.

Below are the top ten with the likeliest chances of playing for the NHL’s ultimate prize according to odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Vegas Golden Knights +650 (Last week: +1700)

A new odds-on-favorite Stanley Cup matchup is upon us, with the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Carolina Hurricanes. This correlates with both teams taking 1-0 leads in their respective series and being the top remaining seeds in their respective conferences.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Vegas Golden Knights +800 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

After not being ranked in the top ten, the Vegas Golden Knights facing off with the Toronto Maple Leafs has catapulted to being a top two favorite, where this matchup resides with +800 odds.

3. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Edmonton Oilers +850 (Last week: +1600)

Two of the top favorites to win the Stanley Cup have also seen their odds to face off for the coveted trophy nearly cut in half, with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Carolina Hurricanes jumping from +1600 to +850.

4. Florida Panthers vs. Vegas Golden Knights +950 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

The Florida Panthers upset the Toronto Maple Leafs on home ice in Game 1 of their series, leading to a Stanley Cup matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, rising into the top ten, where it boasts +950 odds.

5. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Dallas Stars +1000 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

With so many upsets in Round 1, the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Dallas Stars has also made its way into the top ten, with the fifth-shortest odds to occur at +1000.

6. (Tie) New Jersey Devils vs. Vegas Golden Knights +1100 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

It wasn’t a positive showing for the New Jersey Devils in Game 1 against Carolina, a similar thing that transpired against the New York Rangers early last round. Still, the Devils are on this odds list against the Golden Knights, where it’s risen to +1100 to go down.

6. (Tie) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers +1100 (Last week: +1400)

Even though the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs trail their respective series 1-0, these teams were again bet down as a potential Stanley Cup matchup from +1400 to +1100.

8. (Tie) Florida Panthers vs. Edmonton Oilers +1300 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Two of the highest-scoring offenses in the NHL would undoubtedly draw in plenty of eyeballs, with the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Florida Panthers appearing in the top ten at +1300.

8. (Tie) Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars +1300 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

Any of these matchups that has the Maple Leafs in it would be compelling, considering they haven’t won a Stanley Cup since 1967. The Leafs taking on the Dallas Stars now has a spot inside the top ten at +1300.

10. Carolina Hurricanes vs. Seattle Kraken +1400 (Last week: Unranked in Top Ten)

After an impressive upset victory in Round 1 over the Colorado Avalanche, the Seattle Kraken are now a real threat in the West after taking a 1-0 lead over the Dallas Stars. Seattle taking on the Hurricanes is listed at +1400 to transpire.

