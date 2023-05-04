What Grant Williams Told Joel Embiid During Celtics-76ers Game 2

After entering Celtics-76ers Game 2, Grant Williams wasted no time informing Joel Embiid of one of his objectives for Wednesday night’s contest at TD Garden.

Williams was among the Boston players tasked to defend Embiid, the 2023 NBA MVP who was back on the floor for Philadelphia after missing Monday night’s matchup due to a knee injury. The Sixers big man was able to make an impact in limited playing time — 15 points, five blocks over 26:37 on the court — but Williams and company never let life be easy for the six-time All-Star.

This was obviously by design, and Williams let Embiid know about it during the Celtics’ 34-point win.

“I’m here to make you frustrated, and continue to make this hard for you every single night,” Williams told reporters about his on-court message to Embiid, per The Boston Globe.

Embiid did not turn to any excuses after not providing the kind of performance you expect from an MVP-caliber player. Williams, meanwhile, received high praise from Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla for doing a “great job” on both ends of the floor. In addition to solid defense, the fourth-year pro pitched in 12 points off the bench.

Willams will look to challenge Embiid again Friday night when Boston and Philadelphia meet for Game 3. Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.