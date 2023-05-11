Here Are Referees For Celtics’ Win-Or-Go-Home Game 6 Vs. 76ers

Neither Scott Foster nor Tony Brothers will take the floor

4 hours ago

Neither Scott “The Extender” Foster nor the controversial Tony Brothers will be on the court when the Boston Celtics travel to the Philadelphia 76ers for a win-or-go-home Game 6 at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday night.

Instead, the NBA will roll with crew chief David Guthrie, referee Ed Malloy and umpire Curtis Blair while Jacyn Goble serves as the alternate. Guthrie, in his 18th season as an NBA official, has worked 93 playoff games with eight NBA Finals appearances.

While serving as an official, the home team has a .563 regular-season win percentage over the course of Guthrie’s career and .570 win percentage in the playoffs. When Guthrie serves as the crew chief, however, home teams have won 61% of the 41 regular-season games, as shared by DraftKings Sportsbook.

With Guthrie on the floor in Celtics’ playoff games, Boston is 7-7 in 14 contests. The 76ers are 5-2 in seven playoff games with Guthrie on the court.

The Green currently are a 2.5-point road favorite entering Thursday night with the total set at 212.5. Boston has been the favorite in the five prior games this series against Philadelphia, as well.

