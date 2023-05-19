Joe Mazzulla Confirms Malcolm Brogdon Status For Game 2 Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The Celtics will have their full complement of players available for a pivotal Game 2 in the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden on Friday night.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed as much while speaking with the media less than two hours before tipoff. Mazzulla’s update comes after NBA Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon was added to the injury report Thursday with a right forearm strain. At the time, Brogdon was deemed “probable.”

Per Joe Mazzulla, Brogdon is AVAILABLE tonight ? pic.twitter.com/zTN3MG9Vqo — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 19, 2023

The veteran guard hinted his status when he told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin the Celtics were “ready to go to war.”

Brogdon has been key for the Celtics throughout the postseason, including Boston’s Game 1 loss to the Heat on Wednesday. In the contest, he scored 19 points on 50% shooting from the field (7-for-14) with two rebounds and one assist. He averages 15.1 points per game on 45% from the floor and 44% from long range in 28 minutes this postseason.

The Celtics currently are a 9.5-point home favorite ahead of Game 2. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.