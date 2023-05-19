Joe Mazzulla Indicates Celtics’ Starting Lineup For Game 2 Vs. Heat

BOSTON — The starting five will remain the same for the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Friday.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla confirmed Boston will continue to roll with the double-big starting five including Robert Williams and Al Horford as well as Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. It’s been those five in the starting lineup for the last three postseason contests, Williams replacing Derrick White ahead of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

White will come off the bench with Malcolm Brogdon, who is available after being added to the injury report Thursday, and whoever else Mazzulla deploys for reserves. Green Teamers might have wondered if Mazzulla would opt to change the starting group after a Boston’s Game 1 loss to the Heat on Wednesday.

Williams, who helped springboard the Green to consecutive wins in the conference semifinals, was not the same high-flying big man on the defensive end in the opening minutes of Game 1. He was, however, largely impactful on the other end of the floor. Williams told reporters his lack of defensive intensity was rooted in the fact he was trying to stay on his feet more, an adjustment coaches implored him to work on.

The Celtics currently are a 9.5-point home favorite ahead of Game 2. Tipoff from TD Garden is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.