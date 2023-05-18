Celtics Guard Added To Injury Report Before Game 2 Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics on Thursday made a notable addition to their injury report, one day before a pivotal Game 2 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, though it doesn’t appear Green Teamers need to sound the alarms just yet.

Malcolm Brogdon has been deemed “probable” for the contest at TD Garden on Friday night. Brogdon is dealing with a right forearm strain.

Danilo Gallinari is the only other player listed on the injury report for the Celtics, as he has been all year. To no surprise, Gallinari remains out as he continues to recover from an ACL sprain suffered during the offseason.

Brogdon’s availability is key for the Celtics, of course. He was Boston’s most impactful player off the bench in the Game 1 loss, scoring 19 points on 50% from the field (7-for-14) with a pair of rebounds and one assist. The NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year has been key all postseason as he’s averaged 15.1 points per game on 45% from the floor and 44% from long range in 28 minutes.

Celtics fans should be happy to see Jaylen Brown was not added to the injury report after he went down hard in the second half on Wednesday’s loss. Brown, who returned to his feet and held his alarm, stayed in and finished the game.

The Celtics, who trail the best-of-seven 1-0, currently are a 9-point home favorite ahead of Game 2. Tipoff from TD Garden on Friday night is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.