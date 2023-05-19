Celtics Vs. Heat Live Stream: Watch Eastern Conference Finals Game 2 Online, On TV

The Boston Celtics host the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on Friday night in hopes of earning a bounce-back win at TD Garden.

Miami currently holds a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven series following a Game 1 victory on Wednesday night. Boston imploded in a disastrous third quarter, and ultimately didn’t do enough down the stretch to overcome its deficit. If Green Teamers know one thing about these C’s, though, it’s that they tend to respond well to adversity. They’ll now have to do so yet again.

Celtics fans aren’t the only ones confident in it playing out that way, however, as oddsmakers currently have Boston as a 9.5-point favorite ahead of Game 2, according to consensus data listed on NESNBets.com live odds page.

Here’s how you can watch the Celtics-Heat contest:

When: Friday, May 19 at 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: TNT