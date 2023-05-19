Celtics ‘Ready To Go To War’ Vs. Heat In Eastern Conference Finals

The Boston Celtics took the first hit in their Eastern Conference finals series against the Miami Heat, dropping Game 1 at TD Garden.

They’re ready to respond, however, with one role player becoming the latest to add to the list of motivational outlooks.

“We’ve got to be down for one another,” Malcolm Brogdon told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin. “‘Ride or die,’ that’s really the term that comes to mind — ready to go to war. This series is a war. This is a physical, really excellent team that we’re playing, but we’re an excellent team. We have to remember that. We believe that we’re the best team in the league, so we have to remember that every night.”

The Celtics have struggled to keep a sense of urgency when their backs aren’t against the wall, with Game 1 being an encapsulation of their season-long mentality.

Boston has admitted to as much, with Jaylen Brown saying he didn?t like the energy put forth in Game 1, Marcus Smart admitting to the troubling season-long trend, Jayson Tatum knowing exactly what went wrong in his postgame presser and Robert Williams III topping it off with message about the C?s bad habits.

The C’s know they aren’t going about it the right way, so why aren’t they fixing it?

Well, they’re planning to.