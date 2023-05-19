Most Insane Stats From Panthers-Hurricanes 4OT Game 1 Classic

The NHL’s Eastern Conference finals might not feature two historic hockey organizations, but if the rest of the series between the Panthers and Hurricanes plays out like Game 1, we’re going to have a classic on our hands.

Not to mention sleep deprivation.

Florida continued its red-hot ways, even after a lengthy layoff, when Matthew Tkachuk potted the game-winning goal with 13 seconds left in the fourth overtime to win Game 1. Tkachuk’s goal came at 1:54 a.m. ET Friday morning after the Thursday night start.

All told, the two teams played nearly 140 full minutes of hockey, meaning they played the equivalent of more than two games in one night.

A deep dive into the box score reveals some absolutely bananas stats.

— The two teams combined for 125 shots on goal. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 63 shots for Florida, while Carolina’s Frederik Andersen only turned away 57.

— Carolina’s Paul Stastny was the only player in the entire game who didn’t record a shot on goal. In fact, he didn’t even take a shot, nor did he record a hit, giveaway, takeaway or blocked shot in 24 minutes and 11 seconds of ice time. He did take 10 faceoffs, winning six.