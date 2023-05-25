NASCAR Investigating Bubba Wallace Radio Hack, Derogatory Message

NASCAR has launched an investigation in hopes of gaining answers as to how a derogatory message was broadcast on the radio channel of Cup series driver Bubba Wallace after Sunday’s All-Star race.

An unknown and unauthorized party jumped onto Wallace’s radio frequency just after he had earned a second-place finish at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“Go back to where you came from you (expletive),” the person said on the channel, according to TheDrive.com. “You’re not wanted in NASCAR.”

Spokesman Mike Forde told reporters Wednesday that NASCAR immediately had its security and racing electronic teams look into the hack, per ESPN. NASCAR is trying to determine both who cracked Wallace’s radio communications, as well as the best method to prevent anything similar from happening again.

Forde confirmed Wallace did not hear the remark.

Wallace is NASCAR’s only Black driver in the Cup series. In 2020, Wallace successfully called on NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at its events.