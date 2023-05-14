NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriots O-Lineman Isaiah Wynn Joins New Team

Isaiah Wynn no longer plays for the Patriots, but he’ll keep calling the AFC East home for at least another season.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Sunday reported Wynn is set to join the Miami Dolphins on a one-year deal. The move to South Beach officially marks the end of the New England tenure for Wynn, who the Patriots selected with the 23rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. The Georgia product went on to play only 43 games across four seasons in New England, as he appeared in 10 games or less in three of those campaigns.

The writing certainly was on the wall for Wynn to depart Foxboro, even though the Patriots picked up his fifth-year option for the 2022 season. In addition to significant struggles on the field, Wynn was a frequent subject of trade rumors leading up to last season’s deadline and also engaged in some cryptic social media activity once free agency opened.

Now a member of the Dolphins, the 27-year-old offensive lineman will see plenty of his former team in the upcoming campaign. New England will host Miami for a Week 2 “Sunday Night Football” matchup Sept. 17 before visiting Hard Rock Stadium for a Week 8 tilt Oct. 29.