Does This Cryptic Isaiah Wynn Tweet Actually Mean Anything?

Isaiah Wynn doesn’t tweet much. In the past seven-plus months, the mercurial offensive lineman has tweeted just five teams.
But he fired off a particularly cryptic offering Wednesday afternoon, and the timing is a bit curious.
The New England Patriots lineman simply tweeted “Free,” along with a meditation emoji. That’s it.
Wynn could’ve been referring to anything, including a possible meditation session. But it’s fair to wonder whether the 27-year-old was forecasting his plans in NFL free agency, which starts next Wednesday.
A first-round pick in 2018, Wynn didn’t live up to expectations during his first five seasons in New England. He battled injuries, trade rumors, on-field struggles and dustups with Patriots reporters — all of which cropped up in 2022. Wynn’s fifth season began with a surprise position switch during the summer and ended with a season-ending injury.
He unsurprisingly wasn’t franchise-tagged before Tuesday’s deadline, setting the stage for his first free agency experience. It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Georgia product will sign elsewhere this offseason.
As for the tweet, it probably would be unfair to read too much into it.
That said, other players have used the term “free,” when referencing themselves or someone else leaving the Patriots. Rob Gronkowski did it in 2018 after Danny Amendola signed with the Miami Dolphins.