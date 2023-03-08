Does This Cryptic Isaiah Wynn Tweet Actually Mean Anything?

Isaiah Wynn doesn’t tweet much. In the past seven-plus months, the mercurial offensive lineman has tweeted just five teams.

But he fired off a particularly cryptic offering Wednesday afternoon, and the timing is a bit curious.

The New England Patriots lineman simply tweeted “Free,” along with a meditation emoji. That’s it.

Free ??. — I. Wynn (@iwynn77) March 8, 2023

Wynn could’ve been referring to anything, including a possible meditation session. But it’s fair to wonder whether the 27-year-old was forecasting his plans in NFL free agency, which starts next Wednesday.

A first-round pick in 2018, Wynn didn’t live up to expectations during his first five seasons in New England. He battled injuries, trade rumors, on-field struggles and dustups with Patriots reporters — all of which cropped up in 2022. Wynn’s fifth season began with a surprise position switch during the summer and ended with a season-ending injury.

He unsurprisingly wasn’t franchise-tagged before Tuesday’s deadline, setting the stage for his first free agency experience. It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Georgia product will sign elsewhere this offseason.