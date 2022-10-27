Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Showing Interest In Isaiah Wynn

Patriots fans might find this hard to believe, but other teams apparently are interested in Isaiah Wynn.

New England has been getting trade calls on the embattled right tackle, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday morning. Giardi also became the latest reporter to say that receiver Kendrick Bourne has been discussed in trade talks.

“Per multiple sources, the Patriots have received calls on both Kendrick Bourne and Isaiah Wynn prior to Tuesday’s trade deadline,” Giardi tweeted.

Wynn has popped up in trade rumors since the spring. In the final year of his rookie contract, the 2018 first-round pick has struggled mightily after a position switch and even has been benched twice. The 26-year-old was inactive for Monday night’s home loss to the Chicago Bears, though it’s unclear whether he was benched or kept out of the lineup due to an injury. That said, Wynn practiced for the Patriots on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Wynn currently leads the NFL in total penalties with eight, while left tackle Trent Brown is tied for second with seven flags.

While it might be best for both sides for Wynn to move on, New England would be leaving itself thin at right tackle with only Marcus Cannon and Yodny Cajuste on the depth chart. Mike Onwenu also could slide over to his old position, but he’s been great at right guard this season.

The NFL trade deadline is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The Patriots will visit the New York Jets two days prior, with kickoff at MetLife Stadium scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.