Tigers Place OF Riley Greene (Fibula) on 10-Day IL by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

According to Detroit Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold, the team has placed outfielder Riley Greene on the 10-day injured list with a stress fracture in his left fibula.

Riley Greene has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a stress fracture in his left fibula. He needs a second opinion. No timetable for his return. #Tigers — Evan Petzold (@EvanPetzold) May 31, 2023

Greene was forced to leave Tuesday’s contest against the Texas Rangers in the third inning after experiencing discomfort in his lower left leg.

“Riley came to us in the dugout after the first inning and complained of his lower left leg, which is not to be funny,” said Tigers manager A.J. Hinch. “He fought to stay in the game. We sent him back out, and then he was kind of moving around with a little gimp. The ball in center field, he went and caught it. I didn’t like the way that looked, so I just took him out of the game.”

The 22-year-old will get a second opinion but is likely looking at a lengthy absence.

After a slow start to the season, Greene has been one of the best hitters in baseball, slashing .365/.435/.573 with three home runs and 11 RBI in May.

The former fifth overall pick is the latest Tiger to require a trip to the IL, alongside fellow outfielder Matt Vierling (back soreness) and ace pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez (left index finger pulley rupture).

Detroit wraps up its three-game set with the Rangers on Wednesday, where the Tigers are currently listed at +130 on the moneyline per FanDuel Sportsbook.