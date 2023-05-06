Red Sox Vs. Phillies Lineups: Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida Sit

The Red Sox look to make it eight straight wins when they play their second game of the series against the Phillies on Saturday night.

Boston is fresh off a 5-3 win over Philadelphia after a strong performance from Chris Sale and company. The Red Sox will turn to Corey Kluber, who’s looking to bounce back, find a groove and get his second win of the season. He’ll oppose Bailey Falter, who’s looking for his first win of the season.

As for the lineups, Red Sox manager Alex Cora is making a few changes. Rob Refsnyder will lead off and be Boston’s designated hitter, Alex Verdugo will slot back into the lineup and bat second while Justin Turner will bat third and play first base, meaning Triston Casas will get a night off. Reese McGuire will handle the catching duties for Kluber and Christian Arroyo will replace Enmanuel Valdez at second base.

Masataka Yoshida also will sit.

First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (20-14)

Rob Refsnyder, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Jarren Duran, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Raimel Tapia, LF

Reese McGuire, C