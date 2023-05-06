Celtics’ Grant Williams Will Wear Mouth Guard After Joel Embiid Stomp

'Let's just say last night didn't help'

Grant Williams will not miss any games, but he will be taking extra precaution in the NBA playoffs.

Joel Embiid accidently curb stomped the Celtics forward in Boston’s Game 3 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA MVP apologized as soon as Williams returned to the court.

The incident shocked fans and even Celtics star Jaylen Brown, but the 24-year-old stated he was “good to go” for Game 4. Williams spoke more on the stomp in Saturday’s practice when he revealed he received stitches and would play with a mouth guard.

“I thought it would be a smart decision to throw a mouthpiece in there,” Williams told reporters, per video from NBC Sports Boston’s Chris Forsberg. “My parents have been getting on me for the past three years for not wearing a mouthpiece. Let’s just say last night didn’t help.”

On if he has ever played with a mouthpiece before, Williams added: “Yeah, I played with one my rookie year. My teeth were better than. I had my Invisalign. Next thing you know, I’m wearing a mouthpiece, and I stopped wearing my Invisalign. … I just got it remolded, made it work.”

The fourth-year guard has built a reputation has a physical and tough player — typically tasked with guarding players like Embiid and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Williams credited the 76ers dentist for assisting him, and Boston is thankful he only came out with a swollen nose — Williams told reporters he did not need to be evaluated for a concussion.

Tipoff for Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET

