Red Sox Were ‘Very Scared’ After Fan Fell Into Bullpen During Phillies Game

A scary scene unfolded at Citizens Bank Park during the Red Sox-Philadelphia Phillies game when a fan fell into Boston’s bullpen.

During the first inning of the Red Sox’s eventual 5-3 win, medical personnel were called to the visitor’s bullpen. Relievers clearly looked shaken up as the scene unfolded before the fan was taken off the field on a stretcher.

“Our understanding is a ball was tossed to a fan, and it landed in that flower bed that sits at the bottom of the fence out there above the visitor’s bullpen,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Taryn Hatcher said, per video provided by the network. “The fan tried to reach down to get the ball, took a tumble ended up in the bullpen.”

The game resumed after a brief delay, but the Red Sox relievers spoke after the game about how they felt watching it all go down in front of them.

“At the moment, we were very scared,” manager Alex Cora told reporters, per MassLive. “Obviously, I had no idea what happened.”

“It was definitely scary,” Josh Winckowski told reporters. “A lot of us were nauseous. Some of us saw it, some of us didn’t but yeah, it was pretty traumatic.”

The fan reportedly was unconscious after the fall, but once the players saw him alert and moving around, they began to feel better about the situation. He was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.