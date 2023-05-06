Red Sox Notes: Boston Grinds Out Win Behind Solid Pitching

The Boston Red Sox extended their America League-best winning streak to seven games by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.

It was an all-around team effort for Boston in the opening night of the three-game interleague play with Philadephia with the Red Sox taking the first inning lead and never looking back.

Kiké Hernández led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored to go along with an RBI.

“I mean we came we got in town pretty late last night and we knew today was gonna be a grind especially facing (Zack) Wheeler you know, he’s got four or five plus pitches,” Hernández said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And you know it was about doing what we’ve been doing all year which is grind out about passing on the baton not trying to do too much and we were able to get him out of it somewhat early and score enough for us to win the game.”

Boston’s manager Alex Cora said it’s typical Red Sox baseball, despite not reacording more than one extra-base hit, that earned the team’s seventh win.

“We put up some good at bats,” Cora said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The kids did an outstanding job. They’re gonna keep putting pressure on you.”

The “kid” that led the way was Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-4 from the plate and recored the lone extra-base hit.