Red Sox Notes: Boston Grinds Out Win Behind Solid Pitching

The Boston Red Sox extended their America League-best winning streak to seven games by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 at Citizens Bank Park on Friday night.
It was an all-around team effort for Boston in the opening night of the three-game interleague play with Philadephia with the Red Sox taking the first inning lead and never looking back.
Kiké Hernández led the way at the plate going 2-for-4 with a run scored to go along with an RBI.
“I mean we came we got in town pretty late last night and we knew today was gonna be a grind especially facing (Zack) Wheeler you know, he’s got four or five plus pitches,” Hernández said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “And you know it was about doing what we’ve been doing all year which is grind out about passing on the baton not trying to do too much and we were able to get him out of it somewhat early and score enough for us to win the game.”
Boston’s manager Alex Cora said it’s typical Red Sox baseball, despite not reacording more than one extra-base hit, that earned the team’s seventh win.
“We put up some good at bats,” Cora said on NESN’s postgame coverage. “The kids did an outstanding job. They’re gonna keep putting pressure on you.”
The “kid” that led the way was Jarren Duran, who went 1-for-4 from the plate and recored the lone extra-base hit.
“He reads the game,” Cora said of Duran. “They prepare, they work and they grind and that’s a recipe of a good offense.”
Here are more notes from Friday’s Red Sox-Phillies game:
— Chris Sale pitched six solid innings for his third win of the season. Sale struck out 10 batters while giving up three runs on seven hits.
“He was good,” Cora said of the lefty. “It’s what we expected and he’s trending in the right direction. … I know, he hasn’t pitched in a while. He had surgery, right? But the other stuff us daily stuff. He jokes around that he’s 35, but his arm is 31. He’s fresh. So he’s feeling good.
— Closer Kenley Jansen captured his seventh save of the season after missing five games with back tightess. The right hander gave up one hit, walked one batter and struck out three in the ninth inning.
“It was huge. (Chris) Martin too,” Cora said. “Those two guys, I mean, they’re really good. They throw strikes and they have dominated the last few years. Richard (Bleier) did an outstanding job too. … So, I think the bullpen, right now, we’re in a good spot.”
— The game was delayed for several minutes in the first inning when a fan fell from the concourse into Boston’s bullpen trying to retreive a ball. The spectator was carted off the field by the medical staff but appeared to be alert and talking.
— The Red Sox look to XXXXX as they continue their three-game series against the Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The interleague matchup will be broadcast on FOX.