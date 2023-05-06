Red Sox Wrap: All-Around Team Effort Earns Boston Win Vs. Phillies

The Red Sox opened their three-game interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 win on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Boston, coming off a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, extended their win streak to seven, improving to 20-14, while Philadelphia fell to 15-18 on the season.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox offense slowed down a bit compared to the numbers they put up against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Boston collected eight hits off Philadelphia pitching scoring five runs in the victory.

Across the mound, Chris Sale pitched a solid six innings giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out 10.

Richard Bleier and Chris Martin combined for two scoreless innings setting up Kenley Jansen to record his seventh save of the season.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Masataka Yoshida extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 15 games when he singled in the third inning. The rookie left fielder went 1-for-4.