Red Sox Wrap: All-Around Team Effort Earns Boston Win Vs. Phillies

The Red Sox opened their three-game interleague series against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 5-3 win on Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.
Boston, coming off a four-game sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays, extended their win streak to seven, improving to 20-14, while Philadelphia fell to 15-18 on the season.
Check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox offense slowed down a bit compared to the numbers they put up against the Toronto Blue Jays, but Boston collected eight hits off Philadelphia pitching scoring five runs in the victory.
Across the mound, Chris Sale pitched a solid six innings giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out 10.
Richard Bleier and Chris Martin combined for two scoreless innings setting up Kenley Jansen to record his seventh save of the season.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Masataka Yoshida extended his MLB-best hitting streak to 15 games when he singled in the third inning. The rookie left fielder went 1-for-4.
— Raimel Tapia continued his solid play at the plate as well as in the field. Going 1-for-5 at the plate with two runs, Tapia’s play in right field got Sale pumped when Tapia threw Nick Castellanos out at second when the right fielder tried to stretch a single in the bottom of the second.
— Jarren Duran recorded his 11th double of the season since being called up on April 17, going 1-for-4 at the plate with a run scored. His slash line is .406/.444/.672.
WAGER WATCH
FanDuel Sportsbook set the odds at +870 that Duran would launch a bomb in the game. Unfortunately, there were no home runs in the game, but bettors would have earned a $970 payout for a $100 wager if Duran connected.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox look to with their eighth straight as they continue their three-game series against the Phillies. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET. The interleague matchup will be broadcast on FOX.