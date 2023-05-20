Red Sox Wrap: Rafael Devers, James Paxton Lift Boston Past Padres

The Boston Red Sox began their nine-game road trip with a 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres at Petco Park on Friday night.

The Red Sox have won the last eight of their last 10 against the Padres, improving to 25-20 on the season while San Diego fell to 20-25 on the campaign.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

James Paxton was as close to perfect as he could be given it was only his second start in two years. The southpaw pitched six innings allowing one run on five hits, while walking two and striking out five. The one blemish was a solo home run by leadoff hitter Fernando Tatis Jr. in the third. The 34-year-old threw 107 pitches, 66 for strikes in the win.

Josh Winckowski finished the night pitching the final three innings to secure the win for Paxton. The right-hander struck out two of the nine batters he faced and did not allow a hit.

On the other side of the mound, Blake Snell didn’t have similar success, as Red Sox hitters tagged the lefty for six runs on five hits. Snell did mirror his counterpart by striking out five and walking two batters.

San Diego pitching only allowed a total of eight hits, but Devers and Refsnyder got the Red Sox out to a 6-0 lead by the middle of the third inning.