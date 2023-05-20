Celtics Wrap: Boston Goes MIA Down Stretch In Game 2 Loss

BOSTON — The Celtics are in real trouble.

Boston failed to respond in the way it had all season, dropping a second consecutive game against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals after a disastrous fourth quarter. The 111-105 final verdict at TD Garden has allowed the Heat to take a stunning 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Heat don’t go away. And while it proved to be the case in the third quarter of Game 1, Miami saved its resilience for the fourth quarter in Game 2. The Heat outscored Boston 36-22 over the final 12 minutes. Miami trailed 89-77 less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, but behind Jimmy Butler’s nine fourth-quarter points and a 15-minute scoreless stretch from Jayson Tatum, were able to overcome it. At one point, Miami was on a 18-4 run.

An offensive possession in which Miami secured three offensive rebounds before a Bam Adebayo put-back dunk probably will live on forever in the mind of Green Teamers. It gave Miami a 105-100 lead with 55 ticks left.

The Celtics turned the ball away 15 times in the game, including four in the fourth quarter two of which were by Tatum. Boston hasn’t generally won close contests against Miami, and both Butler and the Green’s inability to close out games are big reasons why. Both of which were on display in Game 2.

Miami also closed the first half on a 26-10 run after the Celtics went on a 21-2 stretch of their own.