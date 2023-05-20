Celtics Wrap: Boston Goes MIA Down Stretch In Game 2 Loss

BOSTON — The Celtics are in real trouble.
Boston failed to respond in the way it had all season, dropping a second consecutive game against the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals after a disastrous fourth quarter. The 111-105 final verdict at TD Garden has allowed the Heat to take a stunning 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Heat don’t go away. And while it proved to be the case in the third quarter of Game 1, Miami saved its resilience for the fourth quarter in Game 2. The Heat outscored Boston 36-22 over the final 12 minutes. Miami trailed 89-77 less than 90 seconds into the fourth quarter, but behind Jimmy Butler’s nine fourth-quarter points and a 15-minute scoreless stretch from Jayson Tatum, were able to overcome it. At one point, Miami was on a 18-4 run.
An offensive possession in which Miami secured three offensive rebounds before a Bam Adebayo put-back dunk probably will live on forever in the mind of Green Teamers. It gave Miami a 105-100 lead with 55 ticks left.
The Celtics turned the ball away 15 times in the game, including four in the fourth quarter two of which were by Tatum. Boston hasn’t generally won close contests against Miami, and both Butler and the Green’s inability to close out games are big reasons why. Both of which were on display in Game 2.
Miami also closed the first half on a 26-10 run after the Celtics went on a 21-2 stretch of their own.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Butler scored nine of his team-high 27 points in the fourth quarter, including a pull-up jumper which tied the game 100-all and another pull-up that gave Miami a 102-100 lead. Butler was 12-for-25 from the field with eight rebounds and six assists.
— Caleb Martin sparked a second-quarter response for the Heat, scoring eight of his 25 points in the second quarter to help Miami cancel out Boston’s once 12-point advantage.
— Despite his crunch-time woes, Tatum nevertheless was Boston’s best player. He scored 15 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping the C’s outscore Miami 33-21 in the period.
WAGER WATCH
Imagine betting the Celtics to cover a 9.5-point spread?! That’s a lot of points for an inconsistent team. Boston continues to be one of the biggest losers when favored by five or more points.
UP NEXT
The best-of-seven now shifts to Miami with Game 3 at Kaseya Center scheduled for Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.