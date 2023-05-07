Red Sox’s Tanner Houck Doesn’t Mind Speed Of MLB Pitch Clock

Despite a newly-installed pitch clock aimed at preventing slow-paced approaches from pitchers in Major League Baseball, Boston Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck isn’t fazed the slightest.

In fact, Houck prefers the fast-paced nature that pitchers have to adapt to this season.

For the first three seasons of his big league career, Houck has made most of his appearances for the Red Sox coming out of the bullpen. Therefore, being introduced to a relatively new role with a fresh new set of rules is a challenge, yet one that Houck welcomes.

“I don’t really think about it, honestly,” Houck told reporters, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Now I just think it’s part of the flow of where I’m at. I think the pitch clock obviously got everyone in that mindset of working a little bit quicker. I don’t mind working quick. I think it’s better for me and just the way I attack.”

While Boston hasn’t had it easy in the early season stretch, particularly in regard to its starting pitching production, Houck has gradually improved from start to start.

Going up in the rubber match against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday, Houck proved yet again dominant in the early innings, facing just nine batters while throwing 30 pitches, including seven in the third. Philadelphia did catch up, tagging three runs on Houck through 5 2/3 en route to the 26-year-old’s second loss of the season, but the growth continues to show.

Making quick work of hitters in the early innings has proved to work to Houck’s advantage, becoming a strong suit, therefore, using the pitch clock to his advantage could prove to be helpful down the line.