Kyle Schwarber Makes Red Sox Pay For Calling To Bullpen

Alex Cora went out to the mound with two outs and one runner on base in the bottom of the sixth innings against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cora opted to pull starting pitcher Tanner Houck in favor of left handed Richard Bleier to face Kyle Schwarber. The move didn’t work out for the Sox as Schwarber jumped on a 1-0 sinker belting a two run homer into the second deck to put the Phillies ahead 4-1.

The home run would only add to a lead that was already safe as Philly ended the Red Sox win streak with a 6-1 win.

